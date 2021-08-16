Mississippi House Minority Leader wants governor to use federal funds for pandemic relief

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The House Democratic Minority Leader is calling on Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) to use $1.8 billion in federal funds from the American Rescue Act for pandemic relief.

Rep. Robert Johnson III said the state is sitting on the federal funds. He stated the governor could call a special sessions and use the money to help ease the stress on healthcare facilities.

Johnson first made the statement on social media, just hours after Reeves’ news conference last Friday.

“We’re not in a situation where we can wait. We need to go to work and do what we can to help the people of this state,” he said.

During the governor’s news conference on Friday, he announced a federal team of healthcare providers will help the inundated hospitals in Mississippi.