Mississippi House Speaker calls on Governor to end COVID-19 State of Emergency

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – House Speaker Philip Gunn (R-Miss.) called on Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) to end Mississippi’s COVID-19 State of Emergency.

In a letter to the governor, Gunn said, “It is our firm belief that any state of emergency created by the COVID-19 pandemic no longer exists. Even so, the State of Mississippi continues to be under a state of emergency that you declared last year. We are not aware of any reason why the declared state of emergency should continue to exist.”

Currently, Mississippi ranks last in the nation when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations. Doctors with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the state is more susceptible to different variants of COVID-19, like the Delta variant.

The governor’s office released the following statement:

As commander in chief of the Mississippi National Guard, the Governor has activated a large number of citizen soldiers to help deploy resources, PPE, testing, and vaccines to the Mississippians who need it. The State of Emergency has remained in effect for the sole purpose that it is necessary to ensure the men and women in uniform who have done such an admirable job delivering these resources can continue to be paid until their mission is complete. There have been no state restrictions in place for quite some time now! Gov. Tate Reeves’ Office

Gov. Reeves’ most recent executive order went into effect on April 30. The order lifted all indoor and outdoor venue capacity restrictions (including for K-12 events).