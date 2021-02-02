Mississippi insurance commissioner warns against COVID-related scams

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many Mississippians have already received a second round of stimulus checks. Those in long-term care facilities should know that this money does not go to the facility and does not affect your Medicaid benefits.

“Stimulus money belongs to the recipient and should not go to the nursing home or other facility where they are staying,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney. “While my office has not received complaints about this, there have been complaints in other states. Mississippians should know stimulus checks do not count as income and should not be given to facilities to pay for services.”

Long-term care residents should decide for themselves, or with a trusted family member, how to spend their stimulus money. The money also does not change what Medical Assistance a person may receive based on income.

Additionally, the Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) is warning against COVID-19 vaccine fraud. The following are signs of potential scams, according to the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud:

1. You are asked to pay out of pocket to get the vaccine.

2. You are asked to pay to put your name on a list to receive the vaccine or asked to pay to get early access to the vaccine.

3. You receive unsolicited emails, phone calls and text messages. Scammers may pretend to be vaccine centers or insurance companies to steal your information.

4. You are asked to visit a fake vaccine website. Scammers uses phony sites to steal your information and money.

5. When in doubt about anything vaccine-related, call your state or local health department.

If you have a COVID-19 or insurance-related question or complaint, call the MID Consumer Services division at 601-359-2453 or email consumer@mid.ms.gov