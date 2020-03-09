Mississippi Insurance Department answers coronavirus insurance-related questions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney, his office is actively monitoring the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The MID has communicated with most health insurance carriers in Mississippi and each carrier has a contingency plan in place to deal with increased claims, member questions, and other communications,” said Chaney.

Regarding health insurance:

Q: Will my insurance cover COVID-19 testing and other medically necessary services?



A: The MID has communicated with the major health insurance carriers in the state regarding this issue. It appears that the major carriers, including Aetna, Ambetter, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi, Molina, and United Healthcare, will waive the cost of medically necessary COVID-19 testing when ordered by a licensed, authorized healthcare provider. However, carriers encourage consumers to carefully read your benefit plan or call your carrier to determine what will be covered.

Regarding travel insurance:

Q: Will travel insurance reimburse my hotel and/or airfare if the event I plan to attend is canceled due to coronavirus precautions?



A: You should carefully read your travel insurance policy to determine if pandemics, such as coronavirus, are covered. You may also call the insurance company to figure out what’s covered under your policy. Every provider offers different insurance options that can vary depending on what you’ve selected. You may also be able to upgrade to a more comprehensive plan. Cancel for any reason policies exist, but are usually much more expensive than the standard travel policy.



The Mississippi Insurance Department will also answer questions. For help, call 1-800-562-2957 or email consumer@mid.ms.gov