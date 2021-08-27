Mississippi lawmakers discuss nursing shortage in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some lawmakers at the Mississippi State Capitol are pushing for a special session to address the strain on the state’s healthcare system. Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) has said that he has no immediate plans to call a special session.

House Minority Leader Robert Johnson III supports a special session. However, State Rep. Dan Eubanks (R-District 25) said otherwise.

“We don’t need a special session to appropriate tax dollars to pay nurses in an attempt to retain private hospital employees when those very hospitals are partially to blame for the situation they currently find themselves,” Eubanks said.

State Senator John Horhn (D-District 26) was calling for a special session to address the matter, but he changed his stance on Friday.

“They’re overtaxed, they’re overworked, they’re fatigued. I don’t know if there’s a legislative solution for that,” he said.

Mississippi is currently relying on federal medical professionals.