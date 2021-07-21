Mississippi lawmakers push for vaccinations as COVID-19 cases increase

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New coronavirus cases in Mississippi show no signs of slowing down, averaging more than 750 in the past five days. Health officials said most of those impacted are the unvaccinated group, especially younger adults under the age of 50.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported more than 960 new cases on Wednesday.

Last year, many lawmakers at the Mississippi State Capitol were diagnosed with the virus. House Minority Leader Robert Johnson (D-Miss.) chimed in stressing the need for unvaccinated Americans to get their shots.

“I don’t like wearing a mask. I hate wearing a mask, but I got mine right here when I’m talking to you in an office by myself, but I know it’s for my protection and more so the protection of other people in the capitol,” said Rep. Johnson.

12 News reached out to other legislative leaders about what should be done. We’re waiting to hear back from House Speaker Philip Gunn (R-Miss.).

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann’s (R-Miss.) Office released a statement saying, “We defer to the Governor and State Health Officer, who make those recommendations and orders.”