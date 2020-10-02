Mississippi leaders react after President Trump tests positive for virus

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs the White House in Washington, DC on September 30, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi leaders offered their prayers and support to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they tested positive for the coronavirus.

The president tested positive just a few days after Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) attended a White House briefing.

Praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as they battle Coronavirus. In Mississippi, we know the power of prayer. We know that it is real, and that God heals. Let’s get a prayer team going for the President as he leads the country even while sick! — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) October 2, 2020

I, along with all Americans, pray for the safe recovery of our President and First Lady. Their personal health should be paramount to any other concern, including political. — Delbert Hosemann (@DelbertHosemann) October 2, 2020

Gayle and I are praying for the President and the First Lady. We hope they continue to feel well and recover quickly. https://t.co/MNA0IfRXY6 — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) October 2, 2020

Like so many in MS and across the USA and world, I am praying for a swift recovery for @realdonaldtrump and @FLOTUS as they fight #COVID19. The American people stand strong with you. May God continue to bless you and everyone affected by the #coronavirus. https://t.co/Wahzd9wNZd — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) October 2, 2020

Praying for a speedy recovery, Mr. President. https://t.co/B9HS75He1i — Cong. Steven Palazzo (@CongPalazzo) October 2, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers are with President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, the Trump family, and our nation this morning. Our First Family, like our nation, is strong, and I will continue to pray for a speedy recovery. — Congressman Michael Guest (@RepMichaelGuest) October 2, 2020

Praying for President Trump and his wife. States and localities should be careful when opening up. After this, we all should follow the advice of the health professionals. This pandemic is not a hoax. #WearAMask — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) October 2, 2020

