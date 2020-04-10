Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus wants healthcare availability addressed after COVID-19 deaths of African Americans

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus wants healthcare availability addressed after the high number of COVID-19 deaths of African Americans.

The caucus sent the following letter to news outlets:

As Mississippi, America and the world practice social isolation and other safety practices to help reduce the rate of COVID-19 infections, we have learned from the White House, Mississippi Department of Health and others that African Americans comprise the majority of victims who have died to this virus.

It is said many had pre-existing health conditions including heart disease and diabetes – ailments that when properly managed don’t result in premature loss of life.

We think more front-end health care management for African Americans must be offered. Because of the poverty gap that causes many African Americans to choose from paying for uninsured health care visits or paying rent and utilities, there must be reater governmental assistance offered.

The COVID-19 crisis has brought to light health disparities that must be addressed through expansion of Medicaid or the offering of increased preventive health services throughout our state.

We as lawmakers when the 2020 Legislative Session resumes must address this healthcare crisis brought to light by the untimely demise of African Americans who if were afforded healthcare maintenance programs, might be alive today. A life is a life regardless of skin color.

Senator Angela Turner Ford, Chairman, Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus