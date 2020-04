JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – By agreement of Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann and Speaker of the House Philip Gunn, the Mississippi Legislature will reconvene the 2020 Legislative Session at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 1.

The Legislature recessed its 125-day Session temporarily on March 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hosemann, Gunn, and members of the Legislature will hold a news conference at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.