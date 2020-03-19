Mississippi Lottery Corporation announces updated claims procedures

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced on Thursday that it will switch to mail-in claims for certain prize levels starting Monday, March 23, until further notice due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

For players who have valid prize claims of $600 to $99,999, the MLC is directing them to complete an MLC Winner Claim form (found at mslotteryhome.com under “Players Corner”) and mail it in with proper identification (ID) and the original signed ticket.

Proper forms of ID must verify name, signature, photo, age and Social Security number. Send required documentation to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, P.O. Box 321462, Flowood, MS 39232.

If a player has a winning ticket under $600, they may claim at any lottery retailer or mail the signed ticket to MLC Headquarters. Players may also hold their winning ticket until the claim center reopens.

For valid prize claims of $100,000 or more, players are required to claim their winnings at lottery headquarters by appointment. To schedule an appointment between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, call MLC headquarters at (601)-500-0482.

﻿“Thank you for your patience and support during these times,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen.