Mississippi Moment: Exploring the world from the comfort of your home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After about two days of semi-shelter in place, I came up with a couple of conclusions. One: If I could ever get past the first episode of Ozark, I might be able to get into it like the rest of the country has. Two: You can only walk from one end of the house to the other just so many times without coming up with some reason to go to Walmart again.

Then, I got an email here at the station that sort of set me off in another direction. It was from the President Gerald Ford Museum advising that they offered free virtual tours. Now, I can’t say that Gerald Ford particularly excites me, although he did play an interesting role in American history. But I Googled virtual tours and discovered all sorts of museums and national parks and world heritage sites offer some sort of video tour on line. That includes Machu Picchu in Peru, the Louvre in Paris, the Vatican, and the Acropolis.

One of the most interesting museums I’ve ever visited is the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan. And yes, it has more than just cars. I discovered I can revisit it online.

Here’s our chance to explore the world from our dinning room table, or take the kids on the field trip of a lifetime while home schooling. Go anywhere.

Visit a museum or two tomorrow. It’s a refreshing change from Netflix, and something I’d have never thought of doing had it not been for COVID-19 and sheltering in place.

