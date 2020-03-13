Mississippi Museum of Natural Science temporarily closed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks will temporarily close the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science to the public on Friday, March 13, due to coronavirus concerns. The museum will close at 3:00 p.m.
The “NatureFEST” event scheduled for April 4, 2020 is also postponed.
The health and safety of our visitors, staff, and volunteers is a top priority. We are closely monitoring the situation and maintaining ongoing communication with health officials. We will provide updates about reopening on www.mdwfp.com/museum and on social media at www.facebook.com/msnaturalscience, www.instagram.com/MSScienceMuseum, and www.twitter.com/MSScienceMuseum. Thank you for your support and understanding.