Mississippi National Guard assists MSDH with vaccine distribution

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi National Guard and the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) set up 18 COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state. One of the sites is at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

So far, more than 200 healthcare workers and staff have received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine in Rankin County. Pearl firefighters and paramedics were also on scene in case patients needed medical attention after the injection.

Members of the guard said they’ve seen no trouble with the vaccine, and they’re fully confident in their training.

“Before coming onto these orders, we had to come down to Camp Shelby where we received a week long training to ensure we were properly prepared for this mission,” said Captain Tomeca Barnes.

Testing will continue at Trustmark Park on Friday. For the rest of the week, the area will serve as a testing site for Rankin County.

