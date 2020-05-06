Mississippi National Guard honors healthcare heroes at UMMC

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Mississippi National Guard lined the sidewalk in front of the University of Mississippi Medical Center to thank healthcare heroes. The event was part of National Nurses Day.

“As a military member, we know what it means to serve. We know what it means to have the encouragement of our community and our citizens supporting us. So, we want to give back,” said LTC Deidre Smith.

Thirty members of the Mississippi National Guard clapped for nurses and healthcare workers as they walked to and from the front doors of UMMC. The healthcare workers are on the frontlines of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“As I drove up this morning and I saw them starting to gather and the picture of them in their uniform by the flag pole, I cried till I got to my parking place. It was surreal. It is unbelievably powerful,” said Teri Gillespie, Chief Nursing Executive at UMMC.

Those with the Mississippi National Guard said this was just a small token of gratitude for the healthcare employees’ work.

On Friday, UMMC will celebrate healthcare heroes with a parade and pep rally.