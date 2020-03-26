Mississippi National Guard ready to respond to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi National Guard Soldiers and Airmen said they’re ready to respond in defense of the coronavirus (COVID-19). They plan to promote safety and wellness in the state.
Governor Tate Reeves is expected to visit MSNG facilities on Friday, March 26 to see available resources to further enhance humanitarian relief efforts.
Escorted by Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general, Gov. Reeves will receive a
capability briefing at the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport and at
Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Hattiesburg.
These efforts ensure every resource in the state is utilized for humanitarian support and assistance in defense of the invisible enemy COVID-19.
The MSNG leadership is continuing coordination and mission planning with the state’s COVID-19 Task Force, comprised of Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi State Department of Health, to clearly define the MSNG’s mission and implement resources as a supporting agency.
At the present time, MSNG is conducting humanitarian support efforts providing logistical support, security planning and relief efforts as directed by assisted state agencies.
We are committed to keeping the public informed every step of the way during our efforts to diminish the spread of the Coronavirus in Mississippi. To alleviate any concerns stemming from various social media posts being shared from unofficial and/or false sources, we are encouraging the citizens of Mississippi to only receive information regarding the MSNG, its mission and coordinated support through official sources.MSNG