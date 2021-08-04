Mississippi parents voice concerns on kids back in classrooms

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With a new school year approaching, parents are voicing their concerns about children being back in classrooms.

Kerry Castone’s son attends Blackburn Middle School in Jackson.

“I think they need to be there but with masks,” he said. “I feel that kids should not go back without the protection of a mask, because it would be unfair to them for those who are vaccinated and keep their masks on as opposed to the parents that said their kids don’t need masks and are not vaccinated.”

When asked how he feels about virtual learning, he said kids should be in school because they need that socializing, and they do better in school.

Paxton Doty recalled his experience with virtual learning as easy and not stressful.

“It was a little harder waking up earlier,” he said. “I did miss some of my friends though, that was the only hard part, and it was boring. other than that, it was great.”

Some parents believe there should be different choices based on a child’s needs like giving kids with underlying health conditions other options for learning.