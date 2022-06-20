JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – COVID-19 vaccines will soon be available for children as young as six-months in Mississippi. The nationwide rollout is expected to start as early as next week.

Northtown Pharmacy in Jackson is expected to get 300 doses of the vaccine for children ages six-months to five-years-old.

“Minutes ago, I just gave the vaccine to a 15-year-old. We know the travel season has increased,” said Dr. Andrew Clark.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in order to be administered to young children.

“Pfizer is going to be 1/10 of a dose. There are going to be three shots over an 11 week span. Moderna will be a quarter of that dose. It’s going to be two shots over a one month span,” said Clark.

The main difference between the two brands is in the dosage.

According to the CDC, more than 400 children, ages four or younger, have died due to COVID-19 as of early June 2022.

“We have seen that some kids who have contracted COVID that the symptoms have been less severe. That’s what we’ve seen so far, but it’s still very important they get vaccinated to continue to reduce that severity or hospitalization,” said Clark.

Parents are urged to speak to their child’s pediatrician or primary care provider about the best options.