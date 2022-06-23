JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, June 23, a local pharmacy was in full operation to administer the COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of five.

Northtown Pharmacy, along with some clinics and other pharmacies in the Jackson area, began to administer the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages six-months through five-years-old.

“Parents have been waiting to get their six-months and older kids vaccinated for awhile now,” said Dr. Andrew Clark, with Northtown Pharmacy.

Clark said it’s been a long time coming, and parents have the option to choose between the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

“Parents have been waiting because they’re concerned their kids are going to be protected. They’re around other kids, they’re around other healthcare or other child care workers. The interest has been there the entire time,” said Clark.

He is asking for parents interested to schedule an appointed at Northtown Pharmacy. Walk-ins are welcome.