Mississippi physicians encouraged to use telemedicine to help patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure held an emergency telephonic meeting on Sunday to discuss the coronavirus. They talked about complying with the State of Emergency that was issued by Governor Tate Reeves on Saturday.
Until the State of Emergency is lifted, the agency is encouraging all physicians to use telemedicine to help avoid unnecessary patient travel.
The Board will not enforce any statutes, rules or regulations that will require physicians to personally examine patients prior to issuing prescriptions or ordering the administration of medication, including controlled substances. Also, any out-of-state physicians who wish to practice telemedicine for patients in MS must contact the MS State Board of Medical Licensure to secure authorization. The official proclamation is attached to this media release. For more information, please contact Dr. Kenneth Cleveland, Executive Director of the MS State Board of Medical Licensure, at kcleveland@msbml.ms.gov.MS Board of Medical Licensure