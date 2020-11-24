Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign calls for justice for COVID-19 victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign is demanding change from the government, because they’re not happy with the way the coronavirus pandemic has been handled in the state.

The group caravanned through downtown Jackson to show solidarity for those who have died from the virus in the state. Francine Jefferson said she lost her sister-in-law to the virus, and she’s not going to stand idly by.

“She didn’t have to die, and this was a senseless death. So for my family, it’s extremely frustrating,” she stated.

The caravan included a hearse, which was meant to symbolize the thousands of Mississippians who lost their lives to the virus. Danyelle Holmes said there’s much more the state could do to fight back.

“Our government is playing politics with the lives of people. Our elderly and our kids are on the chopping blocks, and we’re demanding a just stimulus, we’re demanding relief, mask mandates, PPE gear,” Holmes stated.

Olivia Womack said she lost 11 family members to the coronavirus. She said it’s not just the government who needs to do better.

“I want to see people take this more seriously. Actually wear masks, social distance. Mississippi has had a serious problem with not doing those things,” she said.

Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign is also demanding more accessible testing in rural areas, particularly the Delta.

Governor Tate Reeves’ office released the following statement:

Governor Reeves has aggressively fought the COVID-19 pandemic from the beginning. He monitors numbers and continues to place mask mandates in specific counties that are hit the most. Governor Reeves encourages all Mississippians to social distance and keep gatherings small. Bailey Martin, Press Secretary for Gov. Reeves

