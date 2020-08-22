Mississippi Power prepares for tropical storms

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi Power said the company is ready to respond as Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco approach the Gulf Coast.

“While we have not activated our storm center at this time, storm directors continue to meet over the weekend, monitor the storm’s development and put plans in place to get additional resources to safely and quickly address any impacts to the service area next week,” said Mississippi Power Spokesman Jeff Shepard. “Each one of our more than 1,000 employees has a specific storm assignment. Our line crews respond to severe storms around the country year-round. They are storm tested and prepared to go to work.”

Mississippi Power urges customers to prepare for possible hurricane or tropical storm conditions ahead of time. Customers can visit the company’s online Storm and Outage Center to stay connected before, during and after a storm.

Customers can sign up to receive text, email or voicemail notifications about a power outage, including the estimated restoration time and when service has been restored.

They can also report an outage online, learn generator safety tips and view the company’s recently updated online outage map, all by visiting mississippipower.com.

