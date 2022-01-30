JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 50% of Mississippians are fully vaccinated on Saturday, January 29.

That percentage reflects a total of 1,487, 956 people in Mississippi who are fully vaccinated. The county with the highest fully vaccinated population is Jefferson County at 67%. The age group with the highest fully vaccinated percentage is age group 50 to 64 at 69%, totaling 391,139 people.

Click here to find out where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine near you.