Mississippi reaches new record of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in ICU

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced Mississippi set new COVID-19 records on December 30, 2020.
The state had the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU, which was 346. Dr. Dobbs said five of those patients were children.
Mississippi also saw the highest number of total ICU patients on record, which was 842.
LATEST STORIES:
- Claims for jobless benefits fall to 787,000, down 19,000
- 500 vaccine doses ‘intentionally’ removed from refrigeration at Wisconsin clinic
- Famed jazz musicians speak out after son was attacked, falsely accused of stealing iPhone
- Video shows California officer punch K-9 during training, witness says he heard dog ‘crying’
- Senate will formally debate whether to override Trump’s defense bill veto