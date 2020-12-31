Mississippi reaches new record of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in ICU

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced Mississippi set new COVID-19 records on December 30, 2020.

The state had the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU, which was 346. Dr. Dobbs said five of those patients were children.

Mississippi also saw the highest number of total ICU patients on record, which was 842.

