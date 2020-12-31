Mississippi reaches new record of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in ICU

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced Mississippi set new COVID-19 records on December 30, 2020.

The state had the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU, which was 346. Dr. Dobbs said five of those patients were children.

Mississippi also saw the highest number of total ICU patients on record, which was 842.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories