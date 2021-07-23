Mississippi rural health clinics receive over $4M for vaccination efforts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, leaders with the Biden Administration announced $4,309,023 has been provided to support vaccination efforts in rural Mississippi health clinics as COVID-19 cases spike in the state due to the Delta variant.

The funds will go to 87 Rural Health Clinics (RHCs) who will use the money for outreach efforts. The funding was made available by the American Rescue Plan.

“Rural health clinics play a crucial role in supporting our national vaccination effort to defeat COVID-19,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “This funding will give trusted messengers in rural communities the tools they need to counsel patients on how COVID-19 vaccines can help protect them and their loved ones.”

HRSA is making grant awards to RHCs based on the number of certified clinic sites they operate, providing approximately $49,500 per clinic site.

Below is a state-by-state breakdown of the funds that will go to the rural health clinics across the country: