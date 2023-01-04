JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has once again experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), 5,778 new coronavirus cases were reported between December 27, 2022, and January 2, 2023. MSDH has been reporting COVID-19 cases weekly.

Fifteen new deaths were also reported. There were also 149 COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Since the pandemic began in 2020, a total of 960,923 cases and 13,112 deaths have been reported in Mississippi.

You can visit the MSDH website to learn more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine.