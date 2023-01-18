JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mississippi in the last two weeks.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), 9,662 new coronavirus cases were reported between January 3, 2023, and January 16, 2023. These numbers are the combined totals for two weeks.

Thirty-nine new deaths were also reported. There were also 153 COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Since the pandemic began in 2020, a total of 970,585 cases and 13,151 deaths have been reported in Mississippi.

You can visit the MSDH website to learn more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine.