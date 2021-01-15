Mississippi sees “significant progress” on vaccine front, says Dr. Dobbs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said there has been “significant progress” on the COVID-19 vaccine front in Mississippi.

“Please forgive confusion from earlier this week. The anticipated February vaccine infusion is in addition to the modest weekly allocation we get,” he stated on Twitter.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said there’s no additional vaccine due to a “monumental” surge in appointment requests, and every appointment is tied to an actual vaccination. They hope to receive a large shipment of vaccine in mid-February.

Dr. Dobbs said patients can still schedule second doses at covidvaccine.umc.edu.

On Friday, MSDH reported 2,342 new coronavirus cases and 55 additional deaths.