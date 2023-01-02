There are differences between the BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants of omicron, but symptoms don’t seem to vary. (Photo: Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Coronavirus cases spiked in Mississippi over the holidays leading into the new year.

Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland said that there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving. With family and friends gathering recently, there is a possibility of you passing a respiratory virus.

“Every single day individuals come in with upper respiratory tract infection symptoms. We test them for COVID. We test for the flu. We test for strep, and we test for RSV. I’d say over the last four months, we’ve been getting a lot of positive cases of everything. With the increase in frequency of people testing positive for the flu and COVID in the last month, so it is definitely becoming a common infection people are getting,” said Quinn.

Dr. Andrew Clark, owner of the Northtown Pharmacy, said COVID-19 has been around for more than tow years, and he is not expecting it to go away any time soon. Elderly, people with chronic medical conditions, or those with weak immune systems should wear a mask because they are more vulnerable.

“If you think you are sick, have a fever, backache or any of these types of symptoms, make sure you contact your primary care provider as soon as possible. Definitely call your pharmacy. We can help direct you also to get any over the counter or any anti-vials that we have here,” said Clark.

Quinn said coronavirus boosters are very effective. If you have not been vaccinated, he said you should contact your primary healthcare provider.