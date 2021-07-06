Mississippi sees spike in Delta variant cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Coronavirus cases are rising once again in Mississippi. However, this time the spike is being blamed on the Delta variant.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the variant is targeting those who are unvaccinated. He said the state has seen a modest rise in COVID cases and a significant rise in hospitalizations.

Health experts said the Delta variant is significantly more contagious. Dr. Dobbs is urging Mississippians to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

“If you look at those in the hospital, 95 percent of them are unvaccinated. Ninety-six percent of our cases are unvaccinated, so it’s really in the unvaccinated crowd that we’re seeing transmission of Delta,” he explained.

About a quarter of Mississippians who are 65 and older have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.