Mississippi Senate Minority Leader urges governor to issue statewide mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Senate Minority Leader Derrick T. Simmons has joined Mississippi House Leader Robert Johnson in calling for Gov. Tate Reeves and other lawmakers to take better precautions against COVID-19.

In a statement released by Sen. Simmons, he expressed the need for state leaders to come together to prevent the spread of the virus both financially and through safety measures.

“Mississippi has nearly $2 billion dollars in federal funds to be used for battling the pandemic. We have a shortage of nurses, healthcare, and frontline workers. Those dollars should be used to immediately enhance pay of essential workers and hire more of them. Our nurses are leaving Mississippi to work in states using these same federal funds to attract more essential workers by paying them more,” said Sen. Simmons.

Along with pleading for financial support, he also urged the governor to issue a statewide mask mandate, especially school systems.

“More importantly the governor should call a special session and instruct the legislature to immediately appropriate the money and create the measures needed to bolster and help our healthcare system take care of those people who are suffering and to help our school systems provide a safe and effective environment for our teachers and children,” stated Sen. Simmons.

On Friday, Reeves said he would not issue a statewide mask mandate.