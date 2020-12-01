Mississippi sets another COVID-19 hospitalization record

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One day after setting a record for COVID-19 hospitalizations in Mississippi, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the state set a new record.
According to a graph shared by Dr. Dobbs on Tuesday, 1,057 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. Two hundred and fifty patients are in the ICU.
The previous record for hospitalizations was 1,008, which was announced on Monday, November 30.
Dr. Dobbs encouraged Mississippians to avoid social gatherings and anything that is not essential for their livelihoods.
On Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 1,141 new coronavirus cases in the state, along with 29 additional deaths.
