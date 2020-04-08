Mississippi shows wide racial gap in impact of coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the first time, the Mississippi State Department of Health released new data that shows a significant disparity on how the coronavirus is affecting black and white Mississippians.

More than a third of the state’s population is African Americans. Figures show nearly three-quarters of those who have died from COVID-19 were African American.

Numbers also showed that more than half of the COVID-19 cases are in African Americans. Thirty-seven percent of those diagnosed are white, and seven percent are of another race.

Courtesy: MSDH

State Epidemiologist Paul Byers said underlying conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, heart, lung and liver disease, are among the reasons why African Americans are dying at a higher rate.

Governor Tate Reeves didn’t announce a specific plan to address the disparity. He said, “We as a state and in rural areas have to work to address accessibility and affordability to the healthcare system.”

Congressman Bennie Thompson tweeted a statement about the racial gap in Mississippi when it comes to COVID-19: