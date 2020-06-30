Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame postpones 2020 induction to next year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and its Board of Directors announced they have indefinitely postponed the annual induction weekend for the Hall of Fame Class of 2020 until 2021.

The weekend events include the Drawdown of Champions at the Museum, the Meet the Inductees autograph signing, and the formal Induction Banquet and enshrinement.

“The Class of 2020 deserves to be able to celebrate this achievement with all of their supporters. These events typically draw anywhere from 300-800 people and we recognize that there is not a way to do that safely at this time due to the current global pandemic,” said Bill Blackwell, Executive Director of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame & Museum.

The Class of 2020 includes winningest baseball coach in Mississippi history, Jerry Boatner; PGA Golfer, Pete Brown; Alabama and NBA standout, Antonio McDyess; renowned baseball stadium architect, Janet Marie Smith; MSU’s longest-tenured athletic director, Larry Templeton.

LATEST STORIES: