Mississippi State confirms additional coronavirus cases

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Mississippi State University, one faculty member tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation. That individual visited their MSU office on March 16, prior to confirmation.
According to the university, an investigation took place and crews cleaned the affected office area and adjacent common facilities. The faculty member is receiving appropriate medical care.
One staff member also tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation. The staff member was isolated at home prior to confirmation.
As previously reported, one MSU Extension employee in Pike County was confirmed positive for COVID-19, self-isolated and received medical attention. The Pike County office was professionally sanitized and temporarily closed.
One MSU student, who has not been on campus since the beginning of Spring Break on March 9 was confirmed positive for COVID-19, and self-isolated at the individual’s family home. The university investigation into this case is ongoing.
One MSU student is hospitalized out-of-state with what is believed to be COVID-19. That student moved out of fraternity housing on March 18 and was asymptomatic. The fraternity has been notified and an investigation is underway into possible close contacts during the move-out. The student reported little to no contact with individuals during that time. The university will take appropriate sanitation and notification steps in keeping with Centers for Disease Control recommendations.
At least three other MSU employees are awaiting the results of COVID-19 testing. The university fully expects MSU-related confirmed cases to increase in the near term, as the CDC and the Mississippi State Department of Health have warned all essential institutions will likely occur.SID SALTER, CHIEF COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER FOR MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY