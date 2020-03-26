Mississippi State confirms additional coronavirus cases

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Mississippi State University, one faculty member tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation. That individual visited their MSU office on March 16, prior to confirmation.

According to the university, an investigation took place and crews cleaned the affected office area and adjacent common facilities. The faculty member is receiving appropriate medical care.

One staff member also tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation. The staff member was isolated at home prior to confirmation.