Mississippi State relaxes mask requirements for vaccinated students, employees

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be a relaxation of face masks requirements for vaccinated students, faculty, staff, and guests at Mississippi State University (MSU) starting Friday, October 29.

“Over the last two years, Mississippi State has consistently worked to be compliant with federal and state COVID-19 guidelines,” said MSU President Mark E. Keenum. “Thanks to the vigilance and discipline of our students, faculty, staff, and guests, we have continued our educational mission under trying circumstances. The latest numbers allow a relaxation of the mask requirements that represents a solid, welcome first step toward a return to normalcy on our campus. I encourage everyone to continue to work together toward that goal.”

According to university leaders, the latest guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) directs masks to be worn indoors in public settings by all unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated students, faculty, staff, and visitors. MSDH now directs that when the level of community transmission is classified as “moderate,” vaccinated students, faculty, staff, and visitors are still encouraged but no longer required to wear masks universally indoors.

All persons are still required to wear a mask in all MSU classrooms, labs, and studios during scheduled class times and at all times in the Longest Student Health Center. MSU employees may require masks to be worn inside their personal offices.

MSU leaders said it will continually observe the transmission rate data over two weeks. If transmission rates move to “substantial” or “high” transmission levels, the university will adjust changes to the masking guidance.