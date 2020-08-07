Mississippi State rents two Starkville hotels to quarantine students with COVID-19

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University has rented two Starkville hotels for the fall semester. According to The Dispatch, the hotels will be used by students who live in residence halls on campus to quarantine if they test positive for COVID-19.

In a newsletter sent to MSU faculty, Provost and Executive Vice President David Shaw said it was “more cost-efficient” for the university to rent the Comfort Suites on Russell Street and the Hampton Inn on Blackjack Road than to set aside residence halls.

Health experts recommend a 14-day quarantine if a person tests positive for COVID-19 or is aware of exposure to it.

The rental of the hotels is the latest development in MSU’s plan to bring students back to campus this month. Safety measures include requiring face masks, monitoring students’ temperatures and enforcing social distancing in classrooms.

