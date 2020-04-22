Mississippi State Superintendent discusses digital learning for students

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With Mississippi students taking part in distant learning for the remainder of the school year, there are many questions surrounding the Mississippi State Department of Education.

12 News talked to State Superintendent Dr. Carey Wright on Wednesday. She addressed several topics, including rural broadband. Some students have limited access to the internet.

“I think we need to take this opportunity statewide to figure out, statewide, how we bolster that because moving forward. Digital learning is a thing that all children should have access to, whether they’re at school or at home. And so, this is a chance for us as a state to rethink and make sure that all areas of our state have the proper broadband and proper connection to the internet,” explained Wright.

12 News also talked to her about how the state is moving forward with education amid the pandemic.

“The last thing we need is to get further and further behind. You can’t make up the time. You still have teachers out there learning. Students are still learning right now. And so i think when they move to the next grade, the teachers need to pick up with those grade level standards. Start with those grade levels and accelerate their learning from there. I think that’s the best approach,” said Wright.

She said she’s having conversations with school districts to see how they will spend money from the CARES Act to help improve access to digital learning moving forward.