Mississippi State waives GMAT/GRE requirements for summer & fall graduate school applicants

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to testing limitations related to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, Mississippi State is temporarily waiving GMAT and GRE testing requirements for students applying to the university’s graduate programs.

Mississippi State University is very sensitive to the stress both our current and prospective students may be experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to reduce the stress level, our Graduate School, in coordination with the academic colleges, has made the decision to waive the GRE and GMAT test score requirements for summer 2020 and fall 2020 applicants. Peter Ryan, MSU associate provost for academic affairs and interim dean of the Graduate School

All other requirements will still need to be met for admission into a student’s graduate program. For students coming to MSU from countries where English is not the first language, the Test of English as a Foreign Language, or TOEFL, still will be required. Educational Testing Service (ETS) has announced that it soon will introduce a secure TOEFL in-home testing solution. More information will be provided by ETS and the MSU Graduate School as the in-home test is launched.

The GMAT and GRE waivers apply to all of MSU’s over 200 on-campus and online graduate programs.

In addition to supporting our current graduate students, our Graduate School—along with faculty and staff across campus—is working to support prospective students as they navigate the admissions and enrollment process during this unique time. We hope the waiver of these testing requirements will provide one less thing for prospective students to worry about. Our faculty and staff look forward to welcoming students as they begin new academic programs this summer and fall. MSU Provost and Executive Vice President David Shaw

Graduate School staff are available to answer questions. To reach the office, call 662-325-7400 or email gradapps@grad.msstate.edu.

Program coordinators also can answer questions specific to colleges and departments. To find the coordinator for a program, visit https://www.grad.msstate.edu/students/graduate-programs.