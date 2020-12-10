Mississippi State will delay start of classes until Jan. 11

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Citing an abundance of caution, Mississippi State University announced that the start of Spring 2021 semester classes will be slightly postponed from Wednesday, January 6, 2021, to Monday, January 11, 2021. The university is continuing to monitor the impacts of COVID-19 on public health and safety.

“As we’ve repeatedly said, our primary responsibility is to safeguard our students, faculty, and staff during this health crisis,” said MSU Executive Vice President and Provost David R. Shaw. “At this juncture, as COVID-19 is now a growing threat in Mississippi, this course of action is prudent and provides us the best opportunity to make the transitions necessary to most effectively balance our educational responsibilities as well. We know that with New Year’s Eve celebrations there is the possibility of additional exposures and infections; this delay will allow time for infections to run their course prior to students’ return to campus.”

Classes are scheduled to resume on Monday, January 11, but MSU will continue to monitor this situation in the coming days. Students, faculty, staff and their families should monitor the msstate.edu website, MSU social media accounts and their email for updated information.

LATEST STORIES: