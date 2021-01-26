Mississippi State working to set up COVID-19 vaccine distribution site

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University Emergency Manager Brent Crocker said MSU leaders are working with local and state partners to set up a COVID-19 vaccine distribution site on campus for the college community.

Despite many unknown factors, such as which vaccine will become available (Pfizer or Moderna vaccines) and when and how many of these doses may arrive on campus, Crocker said the university is making detailed plans for the campus vaccine site.

“Each vaccine has different storage and preparation requirements, and we have developed a process for both,” he said.

Crocker outlined plans to use the parking lot behind the Longest Student Health Center as a drive-through site with clinical staff from the health center administering the vaccines. Other university departments will assist with traffic management, patient registration and other needed duties. Once the university has been provided with vaccine doses, appointments will be available 9 a.m.–4 p.m., Monday–Friday.

“It is likely that the demand will initially be higher than the supply, but we hope that will soon change. We will follow the state’s guidance for distribution and may need to give priority as determined by the state and federal guidance for distribution,” Crocker explained.

The university has developed a scheduling website similar to the Mississippi State Department of Health site utilized for vaccine appointments at locations administered by the state. The Mississippi Horse Park on MSU’s campus currently is being used as a public drive-through as part of MSDH’s ongoing vaccination efforts across the state. In addition to making the facility available, MSU is providing police and emergency management personnel for logistical support.

“We know many of our staff follow the state’s developments and have become familiar with their vaccine scheduling website. The similarities with our website should help them quickly schedule a vaccine with MSU. We will provide the URL link once appointments open and we can move forward with scheduling individuals. We encourage people to schedule an appointment during the timeframe assigned to their eligibility group,” Crocker said.

He said everyone is advised to become educated on the benefits and potential side effects of COVID-19 vaccines and consult with their healthcare provider.

“We also ask everyone to be patient as they schedule their vaccine. It may be necessary for some to wait several more weeks before they are eligible to register,” Crocker said.