Mississippi State’s commencement to be broadcast statewide and online

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State’s May 1 commencement exercises will be broadcast statewide via MSTV and available for online viewing.

The Friday graduation ceremony begins at 2:00 p.m. with livestreaming available at www.livestream.com/MSTV/live. MSTV is available to MaxxSouth Broadband subscribers in the Golden Triangle and those with C Spire Fiber TV throughout the state on Channel 80. WCBI also will broadcast the graduation on MyMS 4.2.

The university announced earlier this month that spring commencement is moving online this year to recognize MSU graduates for their hard work while dealing with the realities of distancing restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Graduates will have additional options to participate in traditional commencement exercises on campus in December, provided the university has received clearance at that time from health professionals and government leaders.

