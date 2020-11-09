Mississippi State’s game against Auburn postponed due to COVID-19

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Saturday’s matchup between Mississippi State and No. 20 Auburn has been postponed, in compliance with the Southeastern Conference’s policies and parameters for football game cancellations, rescheduling of games and no-contest declarations for the 2020 season.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management parameters developed by its Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force includes a minimum threshold of at least 53 scholarship student-athletes available to participate in a game with a minimum number of scholarship players required for some positions. The requirements include one quarterback; seven offensive linemen, including one center; and four defensive linemen.

“Based on positive tests and those considered as close contacts, along with non-COVID injuries, we do not have the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for Saturday’s game against Auburn,” MSU Director of Athletics John Cohen said. “While we are disappointed that Saturday’s game has been postponed, our priority is the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and staff. We will continue to follow all established protocols and evaluate the most responsible path to return to the field.”

The game between the Bulldogs and Tigers will tentatively take place Dec. 12 and remain in Starkville. Kick time and television coverage for the rescheduled game will be released when available.

As additional information is released, it will be communicated to original ticket holders via email to the email address on file.

LATEST STORIES: