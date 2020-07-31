Mississippi stores prepare for back to school shoppers

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s tax free weekend is underway, and back to school shoppers are buying what they need ahead of the new school year.

With so much uncertainty surrounding the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s hard for parents to know what to shop for.

“People are going to be in shopping for clothes, shoes. They’re going to be getting backpacks. You still have to have a backpack. So I think were going to have some pretty big crowds,” said Matt Collum with Academy Sports.

Stores are expecting a lot of shoppers and have safety protocols in place.

“We have the buggies sanitized. We have somebody at the door with hand sanitizer. Fitting rooms, we have the same thing. We have hand sanitizer. We have someone in there steaming the clothes. Anybody who goes in there to try on the clothes, they get put back out clean ready to go,” explained Collum.

Academy Sports said if shoppers forget their masks at home, they are handing out masks at the door.

Tax free weekend will end at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, August 1.

