Mississippi Supreme Court chief justice extends COVID safeguards in courts

Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph, center, questions attorney Justin Matheny of the Mississippi attorney general’s office, during arguments over a lawsuit that challenges the state’s initiative process and seeks to overturn a medical marijuana initiative that voters approved in November, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph issued an emergency order, which extends the time for COVID-19 safeguards in all courts.

Emergency Administrative Order 22 gives individual judges discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through October 8, 2021. In a previous order entered on August 5, Randolph gave trial judges discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through September 10.

“Because there has been no discernible reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases reported daily by the Mississippi Department of Health since Emergency Administrative Order-21 was filed, in my capacity as chief administrative officer of all courts in the state, I find that Emergency Administrative Order 21 should be extended,” he explained.

The order leaves in effect other safety provisions reimplemented a month ago, including using teleconferencing, videoconferencing and electronic filing to limit in-person contact in courts, and allowing felony plea hearings, felony sentencing hearings and probation violation hearings to be conducted remotely by way of interactive audiovisual equipment.