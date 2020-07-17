Mississippi teachers plan to rally against reopening schools amid COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi teachers are planning a rally at the State Capitol Friday to urge state leaders not to reopen schools for the upcoming school year as the state’s coronavirus statistics continue to worsen. The protest will be at 11:00 a.m.

According to Mississippi Today, Facebook group called “Mississippi Teachers Unite” is organizing the event, and organizers list two demands:

That the Mississippi Department of Education postpone reopening schools until Sept. 1 to ensure safe environments for students and teachers. The department must also make sure schools can meet current CDC safety guidelines and not allow schools to conduct in-person classes until those needs are met.

Fully fund schools so that districts and teachers do not have to purchase their own personal protective equipment to return to work

