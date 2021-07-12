Mississippi to receive almost $13M to support rural COVID response efforts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi will receive $12,918,800 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support COVID-19 response efforts in rural areas. The funding through the Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program (SHIP) will go to 50 small rural hospitals in Mississippi for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

“The Biden Administration recognizes the important role that small rural hospitals have in closing the equity gap and ensuring that rural Americans can protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Today’s funding will help small rural hospitals continue to serve their communities in this critical role by expanding their COVID-19 testing capacity and mitigation efforts.”

State Offices of Rural Health, which work with small rural hospitals to implement quality and operational improvement efforts, will receive the funding to distribute to eligible small rural hospitals in their state. Hospitals will use the funds to maintain or increase COVID-19 testing, expand access to testing for rural residents, and tailor mitigation efforts to reflect the needs of local communities.