Mississippi town to end grace period for unpaid water bills

OSYKA, Miss. – The grace period is expected to end this week for residents of a small town who are behind on their water bills. The Enterprise-Journal reports leaders in Osyka said shut-offs would resume Thursday for delinquent water accounts.

The town clerk says revenue from water bills is down. And, the city recently had to use $5,000 of emergency funds to fix a broken water line.

The Mississippi Public Service Commission had halted disconnections for 60 days on March 15. That decision had been made around the same time the governor declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

