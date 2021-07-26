Mississippi woman considers getting COVID booster shot as cases surge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One Mississippi woman said she’s considering the possibility of getting a COVID-19 booster shot as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the state due to the Delta variant.

On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) sent a letter to doctors and clinics recommending that doctors and clinicians consider a booster or third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for certain high-risk groups with immunocompromising conditions.

Tyra Dean said she was among the first to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine when it was made available in Mississippi. She said she supports getting the booster shot because she falls under certain medical conditions.

“Of course, I wish I had made another selection besides Johnson & Johnson. I’m grateful to not have had any if many of the side effects. I am concerned because I do have hypertension. It runs in the family and also a little heart disease. I don’t want to put J&J with the chance I may have an adverse side effect from it,” said Dean.

Health officials with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the two shot regimen is sufficient for now.