Mississippi YMCAs receive $20,000 donation from Walmart

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Walmart will make a $20,000 donation to the Metropolitan YMCAs of Mississippi on Friday, May 8. The funds will go towards Y on the Fly, a program recently launched by the YMCA that provides mobile feeding and programming opportunities for children in the greater Jackson area.

As part of their COVID-19 disaster relief efforts, the Y has already provided more than 10,000 meals and snacks to children in the Jackson community.

“We are truly touched by Walmart’s generosity during these unpredictable times,” said Metropolitan YMCAs of Mississippi President & CEO Jara Miller. “Their gift means so much to Jackson families who are struggling right now and will offer them a sense of relief, knowing their children will be fed.”

“We are proud to support the families in our Jackson community,” said Walmart Store Manager Luke Carroll. “By providing kids with essentials such as food and social activities, it gives them an opportunity to thrive and succeed during these unprecedented times.”