Mississippians brave new business adventures amid pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Industries may be facing worker shortages during the coronavirus pandemic, but jobs are plentiful. So, where are the workers?

Some are using social media to launch a new career. Laysha Greenwood, of Brandon, uses YouTube and TikTok to help promote her business.

“I wanted to be my own boss and not work for anyone else,” she said. Greenwood decided to pursue her lifelong dream.

“I’ve been super into haircare. I’m natural myself. I wanted to help people across the world grow their hair.”

When it comes to the restaurant industry, many businesses have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Officials said much of the work they’re getting is part time.

“We’ve finally have been able to restaff until a point where we’re able to go, but we, like many other restaurants, can certainly need more folks to come and join our business model,” said Jeff Good, co-owner of Sal & Mookie’s.

Businesses have been offering incentives as a way to attract more employees. Starting Thursday, Sal & Mookie’s will begin offering takeout.